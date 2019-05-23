KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 : Rahul Gandhi Leading From Wayanad

May 23, 2019, 08:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala’s Wayanad in early trends. PM Modi ahead in Varanasi. Counting of votes underway.

