M B Rajesh Staring Down the Barrel at Palakkad?

The counting of votes is progressing and early signs from Kerala shows UDF surging ahead in Kerala. UDF has managed to take lead in 13 constituencies while LDF is leading at 5 constituencies only. Palakkad was one of the assured seats for LDF as MB Rajesh was predicted to be a candidate with a high chance for success. But in a major shock to LDF, Rajesh is behind by almost 7000 votes to Congress candidate V K Sreekandan. The news has spread anxiety in left camp.