Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Read to know what has Sushama said to Modi during the “Big Win”

May 23, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Less than a minute

The Senior BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people on the BJP’s “big victory” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in 295 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released Thursday by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people,” Swaraj tweeted.

Tags

Related Articles

SDPI Calls For Harthal in Kerala as its Leaders are arrested in Abhimanyu Murder Case

Jul 16, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

ISIS supportive groups looking for recruits in J&K to carry out lone wolf attacks

Jan 18, 2018, 06:39 pm IST

UAE issues guidelines for flag day celebrations

Oct 29, 2017, 06:47 am IST
Couple making love.

Sex is an essential factor in married life and these are certain things which should be cleared among partners before marriage

Feb 5, 2018, 10:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close