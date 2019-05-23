SHOCKING DETAILS; Saritha S Nair sweeps this much votes from Amethi ; Details Inside

Saritha S Nair who has been contesting from Amethi against the Bharatiya Janatha Partie’s Smriti Irani and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi has scored 53 votes so far against them

Saritha was not enrolled in the list of candidates who were contesting from Kerala and was contesting independently

She has earlier asserted that winning was not her agenda and she just wants to participate and show her mantle.

She had decided to contest against Congress incarnates, Hibi Eden from Ernakulam and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi but was later forced to contest as an independent candidate in Amethi