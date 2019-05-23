KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

SHOCKING DETAILS; Saritha S Nair sweeps this much votes from Amethi ; Details Inside

May 23, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Saritha S Nair who has been contesting from Amethi against the Bharatiya Janatha Partie’s Smriti Irani and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi has scored 53 votes so far against them

Saritha was not enrolled in the list of candidates who were contesting from Kerala and was contesting independently

She has earlier asserted that winning was not her agenda and she just wants to participate and show her mantle.

She had decided to contest against Congress incarnates, Hibi Eden from Ernakulam and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi but was later forced to contest as an independent candidate in Amethi

Tags

Related Articles

India and Israel bonds are strong, ties are not affected by Jerusalem

Jan 16, 2018, 07:14 am IST

Bus Attacked For Refusing to do Special Service for Women Wall

Jan 1, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

Higher tax on cigarettes;makes industry under pressure

Jan 19, 2018, 07:30 pm IST
Indian Army General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat On “Sportsmanship” Between India & Pakistan

Sep 6, 2018, 11:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close