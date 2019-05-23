“Solid slap on my face” says Prakash Raj on losing Bengaluru Central constituency

The actor turned politician Prakash Raj has asserted that he had to face shameful defeat in the LS election form the Bengaluru Central Constituency.

The actor has taken the incident to Twitter.

“Solid slap on my face. As more abuse, trolling and humiliation come my way, I will stand my ground,” he said.

Prakash was contesting the Lok Sabha Election against BJP’s sitting MP from the constituency, PC Mohan, and Congress’s Rizwan Arshad. The multi-lingual actor had announced his entry into politics on January 1, 2019, and had begun campaigning even before he filed his nomination.