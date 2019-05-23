Latest NewsNEWS

“Solid slap on my face” says Prakash Raj on losing Bengaluru Central constituency

May 23, 2019, 03:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The actor turned politician Prakash Raj has asserted that he had to face shameful defeat in the LS election form the Bengaluru Central Constituency.

The actor has taken the incident to Twitter.

“Solid slap on my face. As more abuse, trolling and humiliation come my way, I will stand my ground,” he said.

Prakash was contesting the Lok Sabha Election against BJP’s sitting MP from the constituency, PC Mohan, and Congress’s Rizwan Arshad. The multi-lingual actor had announced his entry into politics on January 1, 2019, and had begun campaigning even before he filed his nomination.

Related Articles

This is What Happened to RSS after Pranab Mukherjee’s Speech

Jun 26, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Man Dies at Hospital, Family cries foul

Dec 28, 2017, 10:19 am IST

Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India

Dec 11, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Supreme Court holds former CBI chief Nageshwar Rao guilty of contempt

Feb 12, 2019, 07:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close