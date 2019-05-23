Sunny Leone” instead of “Sunny Deol”, what happened next will make you laugh

Sunny Deol may well be on his way to the Lok Sabha as the BJP’s member from Gurdaspur but it was his Bollywood junior Sunny Leone who was trending as votes for the Lok Sabha election were counted on Thursday.

A leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying “Sunny Leone” instead of “Sunny Deol”, much to the amusement of those on Twitter.

The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark. “Leading by How many votes?” she tweeted with a wink emoji.