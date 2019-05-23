“This Flag is not to be Abandoned After Losing…” Check Out Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas’ Facebook Post

The starting of the counting of votes is all set to begin in a few minutes time and the Exit polls had predicted a thumping majority to NDA. CPI(M) relegated to just a single state of Kerala and even there, the position of the party doesn’t look that great. Left supporter Sunitha Devadas has now come up with a Facebook post, exhorting the supporters not to abandon the party if the results are not favoring the Left.

“This flag is not to be held when you stand with people who won. This flag is not to be held when you stand with opportunistic politics. This flag is not to be abandoned if the party loses. This is a heartbeat. Whether we win or loss, we will be here, with our anti-Sangh Parivar politics, along with people.. Lal Salaam” she wrote on Facebook.

Check out the actual Facebook post: