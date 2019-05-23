UDF Leading in all Constituencies in Kerala

The counting of votes is progressing and early signs from Kerala shows UDF surging ahead in Kerala. At the moment, neither LDF not NDA is leading at any constituency in Kerala. UDF is leading at all 20 constituencies in Kerala and NDA is at the second position in 3 constituencies. Even in the most trusted bastions of LDF, Alathur, Attingal, and Palakkad- UDF has taken a sizeable lead.

It has to be noted that so far not even 10 percent of votes have been counted and the lead could well change in the hours to come.