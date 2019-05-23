KeralaLatest News

UDF Leading in all Constituencies in Kerala

May 23, 2019, 09:26 am IST
Less than a minute

The counting of votes is progressing and early signs from Kerala shows UDF surging ahead in Kerala. At the moment, neither LDF not NDA is leading at any constituency in Kerala. UDF is leading at all 20 constituencies in Kerala and NDA is at the second position in 3 constituencies.  Even in the most trusted bastions of LDF, Alathur, Attingal, and Palakkad- UDF has taken a sizeable lead.

It has to be noted that so far not even 10 percent of votes have been counted and the lead could well change in the hours to come.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Happy Sardar: Kalidas Jayaram and Merin Philip to team up again

Feb 18, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
nude actresses in bollywood

See Bollywood stars who acted naked in front of camera

Mar 29, 2018, 10:53 pm IST

Fans troll Mithali for posting ‘inappropriate’ photo in Twitter

Sep 8, 2017, 08:33 am IST
BJP

Rajya Sabha Polls : Massive Victory for BJP

Mar 23, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close