Counting of votes across 542 Lok Sabha constituencies has begun and early signs show BJP surging ahead. In the results that have come so far across India, NDA is leading in 52 seats and UPA only in 24 seats.

Here are some of the other early signs:

BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod is leading from Jaipur Rural

BJP’s Hema Malini is leading from Mathura

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading from Amethi

BJP’s Rajnath Singh is leading from Lucknow Central