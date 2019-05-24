Latest NewsNEWS

Congress Chief from UP sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi for this reason

May 24, 2019, 03:01 pm IST
The Congress state party president from Uttar Pradesh, Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the Congress dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Babbar has sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a spokesman of the party’s state unit Rajiv Bakshi told media.

“The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner.” I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people,” he said.

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats between them.
Out of the 80 seats in the UP congress could only win a few.

