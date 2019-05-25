WCC criticizes Siddique for his response on sexual abuse allegation

The women fraternity in Malayalam film industry Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has slammed senior actor Siddique for his comments and response against actress Reavthy Sampath who raised sexual abuse allegation against him.

Siddique has shared a deleted scene from his recently released movie which mocks the ‘MeToo Movement’.

WCC on their official Facebook page shared their criticism against the senior actor who is also an aoffice bearer of the AMMA, the official association of Malayalam film actors.

Earlier actress Revathy Sampath has accused that Siddique has approached her sexually and tried to molest her. She wrote on her Facebook page that Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with her on 2016 in a preview of “Sukhamayirikate” movie at Nila theatre , Trivandrum.