Latest NewsIndia

BJP to form government in Arunachal Pradesh

May 26, 2019, 10:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP has seized power in yet another northeastern state of the country. The BJP will form government in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP has grabbed a landslide victory in the 10th Legislative Assembly elections.

The saffron party has won 41 seats in the 60 member state assembly. This is the first time that BJP is getting victory in the tiny state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cheif minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers have tendered their resignation to Governor B.D.Mishra. The Governor has accepted the resignation and the cabinet and asked to continue till the new government is sworn in.

The tenure of the existing 9th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on June 1.

Tags

Related Articles

Government’s Trick to Ensure Support for Women Wall: Participants to have these Benefits

Dec 27, 2018, 08:05 am IST

Here’s how to make Hair conditioners at home

Jun 14, 2018, 08:04 pm IST

Gautam Gambhir bashed Shahid Afridi over his insensitive Kashmir tweet

Apr 4, 2018, 01:22 pm IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi casts vote,says Power of voter ID much more than IED of terrorism

Apr 23, 2019, 09:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close