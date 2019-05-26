BJP to form government in Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP has seized power in yet another northeastern state of the country. The BJP will form government in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP has grabbed a landslide victory in the 10th Legislative Assembly elections.

The saffron party has won 41 seats in the 60 member state assembly. This is the first time that BJP is getting victory in the tiny state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cheif minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers have tendered their resignation to Governor B.D.Mishra. The Governor has accepted the resignation and the cabinet and asked to continue till the new government is sworn in.

The tenure of the existing 9th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on June 1.