Deepika’s ruffled saree look will make your day more bright

May 26, 2019, 09:03 pm IST
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of India’s most desirable women. The actress has been ranked in the third rank in the most desirable women list released by a national daily a few days ago.

Deepika who always communicate with her fans through her social media handles. She loves to share her special moments and photos on her social media handles.

The actress has shared some photos of her in the social media handle. The charming Bollywood diva on her official Instagram account shared her p[hotos in a yellow saree.

Deepika wore a yellow ruffled saree. Pairing for the saree she wore long earrings and glasses.

