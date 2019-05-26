ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela won a gold medal

India’s ace shooter, Apurvi Chandela has won a gold medal at the year’s third international Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle and Pistol Tournament in Munich, Germany today.

Apurvi grabbed the gold medal in women’s 10m Air Rifle competition. She won the gold medal after a close fight. She scored 251 to beat Chinas’s Wang Luyao, who shot 25.8.

This was Apurvi’s second ISSF World Cup gold of the year. Earlier she has grabbed a gold medal with a record score in New Delhi in February. This was her 4th ISSF medal.

Another Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan has missed a bronze medal to Xu Hong of China by just 0.1 points and finished fourth.