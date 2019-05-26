CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Oamr Lulu announce sequel of Chunkzz

May 26, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam filmmaker Omar Lulu announced that he is going to direct a sequel to the blockbuster film directed by him ‘Chunkzz’. The film is titled as ‘Dhamaka’.The shooting of the film will start soon.

All the main actors in the film Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Ganapathi, Dharamajan, Lal and Hareesh Kanaran will be also acting in the sequel. Chunkzz, a campus story was criticized by the film critics but it was welcomed by the film fans.

Earlier there was news that former adult star Mia Khalifa will act in the film. It was reported that a Mumbai based production company has initiated talks with the pornstar. But the move was not materialized.

