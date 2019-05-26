Pakistani soldiers injured in attack by minority group

A security post of the Pakistan Military has been attacked by the local minority group in Pakistan. Five Pakistan soldiers were injured in the attack. Three attackers were killed and 10 were injured in the attack.

The incident occurred in Pakistan’s north-west region near the Pak- Afghanistan border. A local minority Pashtun group were behind the attack.

A Pashtun rights group led by two lawmakers were behind the attack. They wanted the government to release some terror suspects arrested recently. The two lawmakers who led the group were arrested by security forces. But the lawmakers claim that their group was attacked by security forces while traveling to attend a protest.