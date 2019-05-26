“Pinarayi Vijayan Will Not Rest Until He sees the End of CPI(M),” Says K Muraleedharan

The left has suffered an embarrassing defeat in this Loksabha elections and Kerala-considered to be its strongest bastion only gave them just one seat. Vadakara was one of the prestige fights of the left as they fielded there prominent leader P Jayarajan at Vadakara. Congress took a long time to find an opponent for Jayarajan at Vadakara and it was eventually k Muraleedharan who took the challenge.

Muraleedharan secured a stellar victory at Vadakara and has now criticised Pinarayi Vijayan for his attitude.

“There was an emotion in Kerala against Kerala Government and Central Government. People’s sentiments were against the government in the Sabarimala issue too” said K Muraleedharan.

“It is up to Pinarayi Vijayan to decide whether he should resign or not. A.K Antony had resigned back in 2004 when Congress won no seats. It was an exemplary act. Pinarayi can follow it if he wants. But since he is not familiar with such models am not expecting that,” he added.

Pinarayi Vijayan has decided that he will be the last CPI(M) chief minister. Nobody can change it. All that’s left for CPI(M) is Kerala, Vijayan won’t stop until he sees the end of it” added the winning candidate at Vadakara.