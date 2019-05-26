Latest NewsIndia

Prem Singh Golay to sworn in as CM in Sikkim

May 26, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Sikkim Karantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Golay will form the government in the Himalayan state on Monday. Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has invited him to form the government. The newly elected MLA’s have selected Prem Singh Golay as the legislative party chief earlier.

Golay will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state with his council of ministers at Palzor stadium in Gangtok at 10 am tomorrow.

The SKM party defeated the SDF party. SDF has ruled the state for 25 years under its leader Pawan Chamling. He is the longest-serving Cheif Minister in Sikkim.

The SKF has won 17 seats in the 32 members Legislative assembly. SDF has won 15 seats.

