Prime Minister resigned

May 26, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O Neill has resigned from his post. The resignation comes after a long 7 years tenure as the Prime Minister of the tiny island nation. He announced his resignation today. The prime minister’s resignation comes as he faced a no-confidence motion after the dissatisfaction over a recently signed natural-gas agreement with France.

He announced his resignation just after his fellow cabinet members has joined the opposition party. The tiny island nation with a population of 7.3 million people has seen a series of high power defections from the government to the opposition.

He hands over the position to former Prime minister and parliament member Julius Chan.

