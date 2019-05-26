Sekisui Open title Squash: India’s Mahesh Mangaonkar wins title

Latest NewsSports

Squash: India's Mahesh Mangaonkar wins title

May 26, 2019, 11:02 pm IST
In Squash, India’s top player Mahesh Mangaonkar defeated Spain’s Bernat Jaume to win the title of Sekisui Open in Kriens, Switerzland. The Indian player is winning this title for the second time. He had won this title three years ago for the first time. He won the title in 2016.

The top seed Mahesh beat the third seed Jaume by 11-9, 3-11, 11-5, 11-5. It took Mahesh 48 minutes to finish the game. Mahesh defeated Daniel Mekbib of Czech Republic in the semifinals on Friday.

This is Mahesh’s 8th PSA title. Sekisui Open is a Challenger tour event of the Professional Squash Association(PSA), the international body which governs the sports.

