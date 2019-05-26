Latest NewsSports

Sudirman Cup Badminton 2019: China won title

May 26, 2019, 11:13 pm IST
In Badminton, China defeated Japan to win the Sudirman Cup. badminton world mixed-team championship, Sudirman Cup 2019 in Nanning today. They beat Japan in men’s doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles to clinch the title for the 11th time. China has won 98 out of 103 matches. The country’s winning percentage is 96.

in Men’s singles, Shi Yuqi defeated world champion Kento Momota 15-21,21-5,21-11. Japan has never won the Sudirman Cup. China has won the title 11 times.

Sudirman Cup Final 2019: Scores

China 3-0 Japan

(CHI) Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen bt. (JPN) Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe: 21-18, 21-10

(CHI) Chen Yufei bt. (JPN) Akane Yamaguchi: 17-21, 21-16, 21-17

(CHI) Shi Yuqi bt. (JPN) Kento Momota: 15-21, 21-5, 21-11

