8 killed, 1 injured in a car accident

Eight people were killed and one was injured seriously in a car accident. The tragic incident occurred in Kabd area in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) has informed that the accident took place when a speeding car struck a crowd. The crowd was gathered around a previous accident scene. This involved a multiple vehicle collision leading finally to a deadly car pileup killing people.

The Fire service and medical ambulance have been rushed to the accident scene to rescue the victims.