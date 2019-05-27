After a Lackluster Performance at LS Polls, Mamata Banerjee Hunting Traitors

The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she had offered to quit as the West Bengal chief minister at the party’s internal meeting in view of its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the BJP, but her offer was rejected by the party.

To fix the possible causes of defeat, Mamata Banerjee has started her hunt for the “traitor” within the party. The worrisome trend for her in the election is that the BJP took the lead in 129 assembly segments and lost for less than 4000 votes in another 60 seats. Didi is wondering how the shift happened and has asked leaders to identify district and block-level leaders who have helped the shift of votes from CPM to BJP and, in some cases, from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP

“We have seen in many blocks that the leaders are very corrupt. They, with the connivance of local MLAs, extorted money from people using the party’s name which took people away from us. All these leaders will be identified and strict action would be taken against them,” a senior leader of the party told a national media.

It will be interesting to see what Mamata will come up with in the days to come to ensure that she can stay in power for long enough in WB.