Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at P.M Modi On his “Minorities’ Fear” Remark

After securing a thumping victory in the Loksabha elections, P.M Modi had told the leaders of NDA to win over the trust of minorities and work without discrimination.

Modi said that for years, minorities were forced to live in an “imaginary fear” and that they now have the task to break this “deception”.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) has now found fault with the statement of the P.M and has lashed out at him for his ‘fear’ remark.

Referring to the latest incident of beating up of a Muslim in Madhya Pradesh by cow vigilantes, Owaisi said the BJP’s victory had further emboldened these organisations and nobody could stop them.