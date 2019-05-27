Best ‘Smartphones’ with 48 megapixel cameras under Rs. 25,000 in India

Smartphone industry in India is one of the most growing industries in India. India is the biggest market for smartphones. All most all key players in the market are introducing new editions of their gadgets with more facility and apps.
Here are some best smartphones with 48-megapixel camera under INR 25,000.
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro – From ? 13,999
16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display
Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+, 409 PPI
48MP+5MP AI Dual rear camera
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 675 Octa-core
processor upto 2.0GHz Adreno 612 GPU, upto 845MHz
4+64 / 6+128 Supports storage expansion up to 256GB
4000mAh (typ)* / 3900mAh (min)
13 Mega Pixel Selfie camera
Corning® ?Gorilla® ?Glass 5 Superior quality
Gradient glass back finish
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S – From ? 10,999
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 AIE octa-core processor
3+32GB / 4+64GB – Supports storage expansion up to 256GB
16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display
19.5:9 aspect ratio
2340×1080 FHD+
4000mAh (typ)/3900mAh(min)
48MP + 5MP AI Dual rear camera
13MP selfie camera
Qualcomm®
Snapdragon™ 660 AIE
14nm octa-core processor, up to 2.2GHz
3. Oppo F11 Pro – Rs. 22,990?
Operating System: ColorOS 6, based on Android 9
Battery: 4000mAh (TYP)
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 64GB/ 128GB
Rear Sensor: 48MP & 5MP
Front Sensor: 16-megapixel
VOOC Flash Charge: 3.0
Size: 16.5cm (6.5”)
Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 397 ppi
4. Oppo F11 – Rs. 17,990.00
Size: 16.5cm (6.5”)
Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 397 ppi
RAM 4 GB
Storage – 128GB
Android 9.0
Hycrid Dual Sim
48+5 MP dual rear camera
16 MP Selfie camer
Battery: 4020mAh (TYP)
Post Your Comments