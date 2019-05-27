Best ‘Smartphones’ with 48 megapixel cameras under Rs. 25,000 in India

Smartphone industry in India is one of the most growing industries in India. India is the biggest market for smartphones. All most all key players in the market are introducing new editions of their gadgets with more facility and apps.

Here are some best smartphones with 48-megapixel camera under INR 25,000.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro – From ? 13,999

16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display

Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+, 409 PPI

48MP+5MP AI Dual rear camera

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 675 Octa-core

processor upto 2.0GHz Adreno 612 GPU, upto 845MHz

4+64 / 6+128 Supports storage expansion up to 256GB

4000mAh (typ)* / 3900mAh (min)

13 Mega Pixel Selfie camera

Corning® ?Gorilla® ?Glass 5 Superior quality

Gradient glass back finish

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S – From ? 10,999

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 AIE octa-core processor

3+32GB / 4+64GB – Supports storage expansion up to 256GB

16cm (6.3) FHD+ Dot Notch Display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

2340×1080 FHD+

4000mAh (typ)/3900mAh(min)

48MP + 5MP AI Dual rear camera

13MP selfie camera

Qualcomm®

Snapdragon™ 660 AIE

14nm octa-core processor, up to 2.2GHz

3. Oppo F11 Pro – Rs. 22,990?

Operating System: ColorOS 6, based on Android 9

Battery: 4000mAh (TYP)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/ 128GB

Rear Sensor: 48MP & 5MP

Front Sensor: 16-megapixel

VOOC Flash Charge: 3.0

Size: 16.5cm (6.5”)

Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 397 ppi

4. Oppo F11 – Rs. 17,990.00

Size: 16.5cm (6.5”)

Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 397 ppi

RAM 4 GB

Storage – 128GB

Android 9.0

Hycrid Dual Sim

48+5 MP dual rear camera

16 MP Selfie camer

Battery: 4020mAh (TYP)