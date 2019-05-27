CPI(M) Supporter Sunitha Devadas Analyses the Reasons For Left’s Loss in Kerala. WATCH VIDEO

The left has suffered an embarrassing defeat in this Loksabha elections and Kerala-considered to be its strongest bastion only gave them just one seat. The red party is still analysing the possible causes behind the loss and left supporter Sunitha Devadas has come up with possible reasons for the loss of the left.

In her ten minutes video, Sunitha goes through a number of factors like Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of approach towards media, Rahul wave in Kerala, anti-Modi wave and much more. But as one would expect from a left supporter the video is nothing more than an attempt to patch the serious defects of the party.

The video will certainly be music to the ears of left supporters. Watch here: