Diploma student booked for stealing money from senior citizens at ATM booths

A diploma student who is hailing from Vijayawada was arrested by the area police for stealing money from senior citizens alone for the past few months.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh was collected from him.

In order to earn easily, he targeted the senior citizens who came to ATM’s to withdraw money.

In his most recent theft, the accused allegedly switched his own unused card with the card of his victim, a senior citizen as he was counting cash. As soon as the victim left the kiosk, the accused, who had most likely made a mental note of his victim’s ATM PIN, withdrew Rs 1 lakh.