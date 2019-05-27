Donald Trump becomes the first foreign leader to meet new Japanese emperor

US President Donald Trump becomes the first global leader to meet the new Japanese Emperor. Tump got the red carpet treatment at Japan’s Imperial Palace where he made history, becoming the first world leader to meet with the new emperor of Japan.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of “Reiwa,” or “beautiful harmony.”

The US President, who is on a four-day state visit to Japan, was treated to a welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.

Trump will go to the Japanese state guest house later for meetings and joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.