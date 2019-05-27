Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“I am blessed as my daughters have accepted my girlfriend” says Arjun Rampal

May 27, 2019, 04:56 pm IST
The actor and producer Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Saturday hosted a baby shower which is attended by their mutual friend.

The couples have pictures from the party.

Now, in a new interview, Arjun has opened up about his relationship with Gabriella and about his previous marriage to former model Mehr Jessia.

“It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?” he asserted. Arjun lost his mother Gwen to cancer last year.

Gabriella is a South African model and an actor. She has also acted in Bollywood film Sonali Cable. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They both share two daughters Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

