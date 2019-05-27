“I am preparing the AAP workers for 2020 polls” says Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo Aravind Kejriwal has asserted that he is planning for a big win in the 2020 election. He has also asserted that he is making his party workers face any election hurdles which may come their way.

Kejriwal, addressing party workers in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, said anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare had told him that “when one comes into politics or public life, one should have the ability to endure humiliation”.

“We have to bear humiliation at times and I am proud of my workers for humbly accepting that insult,” he said. “Now, you go to the people of Delhi and tell them that the big election has ended and small elections are going to come, and in these elections, cast your vote on the basis of ‘kaam’ (work) and not ‘naam’ (name),” he added.