India’s GDP to grow at 6.9 %, says rating agency

May 27, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
An international rating agency has predicted India’s GDP may likely to grow at 6.9%. This is marginally lower than CSO’s advance estimate of 7%. A rating agency Ind-Ra has informed this on Monday.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will be releasing the quarterly GDP estimate for the quarter January-March, 2019 and provisional annual estimates for 2018-19 on May 31.

In a release, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said that it expects 4Q FY19 GDP growth to decelerate to 6.3% from 6.6% in the previous quarter. It said 2018-19 will be the second consecutive year of an economic slowdown in India.

In Ind-Ra’s opinion, the new government will have to devise and execute both short-term and medium- to long-term measures to arrest the slowdown.

 

