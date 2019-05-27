Inzamam Ul-Haq Says He Will be Happy If Pakistan Wins Against India Only in this WC

The world cup is all set to begin and one of the keenly watched battles of the tournament will be India v Pakistan. Pakistan is yet to beat India in a world cup match and the fans would be hoping this to be the world cup where they finally achieve this. Analyzing the team, India looks better but Pakistan does have the firepower to spring up some surprises, just like they did in Champions trophy. Now, former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq expressed hopes that this will be the World cup where Pakistan finally breaks the jynx and win against India.

“People take an Indo-Pak match very seriously and some even go on to say that ‘we will be happy even if only we can win against India during the World Cup’,” said Inzamam.

“I’m hopeful that we will end our losing streak against India in World Cup matches,” he told a Pakistan Cricket website.

Inzamam also said that the World Cup is not just about the match against India, and “Pakistan have the potential to beat other sides as well.”

Inzamam, who is under-fire in recent times for making late changes in the World Cup squad, spoke about the difficulties of selecting a national team and the pressure that comes with it.