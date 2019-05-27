KeralaLatest News

“Not the Style of C.M, but the C.M Post Must be Taken by this Leader,” Joy Mathew Says this Person Will be a Better C.M in Kerala

May 27, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Before the poll results arrived, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that 2019 general elections result will be a repeat of 2004(LDF won 18 seats then) and that the election results would also be an assessment of the administration in the state, but post its terrible defeat in the Loksabha elections, there is a huge outcry from even left supporters that Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘arrogant style’ has cost them.

When asked about the criticisms regarding his style of dealing with the people, especially media, Pinarayi said he has no plans to change his style.

Actor-director Joy Mathew has an interesting take on the issue. Through his Facebook Page, Mr. Mathew said that it is not C.M’s style which has to be changed, but that the C.M Post must be taken by Health minister K.K Shailaja.

“It’s not the style, but its Shailaja teacher(health minister) who has to be changed- From the post of Health minister to Chief minister’s chair. There will be a good change” he said.

