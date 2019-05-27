P.K Biju Draws a Blank From this Booth Under CPI(M)’s Own Panchayath

The left had a disastrous election result this time, especially in Kerala where they hoped to gain at least 10 seats. Before the results arrived Alathur, Palakkad and Attingal were considered to be the constituencies with the best chance for the red party. in Alathur, P.K Biju lost to UDF’s Ramya Haridas for more than 1.5 lakh votes and a detailed analysis has revealed some astonishing factors.

It has been revealed that in booth number 138 at Nelliyampathy Panchayath, which is under LDF rule, Biju has failed to gain even a single vote! Even a candidate who contested independently has managed two votes but Biju has drawn an absolute blank. Ramya got 32 votes here. ALong with Nelliyampathy, Alathur, Tharoor, and Kollangod too have hardly helped Biju.