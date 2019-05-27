KeralaLatest News

P.K Sasi’s Term of Punishment Over, Whats Next?

May 27, 2019, 09:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Earlier, CPI(M) in Kerala had suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges leveled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension was for six months from the party’s primary membership. The punishment was announced on November 26.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”. Now, after six months Sasi’s term for punishment is finally over and it will be interesting to see what the party is going to do with him.

Sasi will soon return as the member of the party while the state committee will decide on which faction he should work. It was on August 14 that the victim had filed a complaint against Sasi to the state leadership, but having found no real action taken against him she had approached the party general secretary.

Tags

Related Articles

France recalled its ambassador to Italy

Feb 8, 2019, 11:21 pm IST

CRPF to build a road in the worst Naxal-hit region of Bastar

Aug 5, 2018, 06:14 pm IST
Sridevi

From the surgeries to the loans; Sridevi’s uncle reveals it all

Mar 10, 2018, 02:47 pm IST

Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Feb 23, 2019, 10:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close