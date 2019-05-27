P.K Sasi’s Term of Punishment Over, Whats Next?

Earlier, CPI(M) in Kerala had suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges leveled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension was for six months from the party’s primary membership. The punishment was announced on November 26.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”. Now, after six months Sasi’s term for punishment is finally over and it will be interesting to see what the party is going to do with him.

Sasi will soon return as the member of the party while the state committee will decide on which faction he should work. It was on August 14 that the victim had filed a complaint against Sasi to the state leadership, but having found no real action taken against him she had approached the party general secretary.