Pinarayi Vijayan Should Change his Style When he Meets Media, Demands Binoy Viswam

The left has suffered an embarrassing defeat in this Loksabha elections and Kerala-considered to be its strongest bastion only gave them just one seat. It has been discussed widely in Kerala whether Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of arrogance towards media was one of the main reasons that worked behind the failure of the party. CPI veteran Binoy Viswam certainly thinks so.

“Such a defeat was never in our imagination or calculations. There were such undercurrents beyond our thinking. LDF will study about this” said the senior CPI leader.

Mr. Viswam also demanded that Chief minister should consider mitigating his style before media.

” Sabarimala too proved to be a factor for Left’s loss. The left took a correct stand but went wrong in its execution. There should have been a consensus after discussing it with the devotees” he said.

The former minister for forests also said that it should be analyzed whether the party was able to keep the devotees along with them.

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan, post the defeat in the election had said that he is not considering altering his style. He held on to his view that none of that proved a factor that led to the defeat of the left.