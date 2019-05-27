Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Read to know why Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said “Rafale will be a game changer” for India.

May 27, 2019, 01:36 pm IST
The Air Chief Marchal B S Dhanoa said that Rafale combat aircraft would be a complete game changer for the Indian Air Force.

“IAF is about to get two squadrons of Rafale. Rafale has the capability that no enemy can interfere in the air operations which is a big thing. It will come and change the balance back to us,” he told ANI

Dhanoa was speaking on behalf of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war.

The new aircraft which are going to come in include a squadron of Su-30’s manufactured by the HAL. A fleet of Tejas Mark 1a light combat aircraft in the FOC configuration and 2 squadrons of Rafale, the old aircraft will keep getting replaced as and when the decision is taken,” he said.

