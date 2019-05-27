Renaissance Values Protection Committee Unhappy With CPI(M)’s Stand on Sabarimala Issue

It is widely assumed that Kerala Government’s bullish way of handling the issue of Sabarimala has cost them many votes in this Loksabha election. While the leaders of the left are still split on this issue, the party’s introspection on the issue has led to the understanding that the issue did affect a certain section of devotees to drift away from CPI(M).

Renaissance Values Protection Committee has apparently been offended by the party stand and said that the committee has no relevance unless the party changes its stand on the Sabarimala issue affecting the party’s votes at the election.

It was Kerala chief minister who took the initiative to conceive the committee to defend the protests of the devotees and to show that party still enjoys wide support of people. The women-wall was a brainchild of this committee too. But now that the party has decided to check whether the stand they took on Sabarimala has cost them, fissures are developing in this Renaissance team.

“If a party like CPI(M) thinks that they have lost against those forces against whom we led our fights, then I don’t think there is any relevance to this Renaissance organisation” said Punnala Sreekumar the convenor of the committee

. He said he had hopes in the stand of Pinarayi Vijayan who continues to deny that Sabarimala played any part in their election defeat, but if the official stand of the party is different, Sreekumar might soon quit.

SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan too had blamed the Sabarimala issue as the reason why LDF suffered such huge defeat in the Loksabha elections. Under these circumstances, it looks as though the party is all set to let go of its connections with Renaissance Value Protection committee and might keep devotees and believers closer.