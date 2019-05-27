Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA VIRAL; There’s something wrong with this image. Can you spot it ?

May 27, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
An image of the white ballerina shoes is the latest optical illusion Keeping the netizens busy right now. The picture is shared by an Instagram user. The foot of the model is creating buzz over the internet.

 

 

MG Ballerinas in White lambskin

At first glance, it seems something’s wrong with the model’s foot. However, it’s actually an optical illusion created by her dress. A significant portion of the leg is covered by the white dress she is wearing and it also blends with the white background of the image. That is creating an illusion and making her leg look weird.

