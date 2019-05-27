Latest NewsIndia

Sonia Gandhi Says She is Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Protect Values of the Nation

May 27, 2019, 09:02 am IST
Less than a minute

After the embarrassing defeat at the Loksabha elections, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to the voters of Rae Bareli thanking them for their support to her in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress veteran claims her life is like an open book and thanks to friends from Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her. She also added that she was ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude that once again, like in the past, you have elected me to the Lok Sabha. Apart from thanking each and every Congress worker, I would also like to thank friends from the BSP, the SP and the Swabhimaan Party who ensured my victory by working very hard,” Ms. Gandhi wrote in an open letter to her voters.

“I know that the coming days are going to be difficult. But I am sure that with the power of your support and trust, Congress will be able to face every challenge. No matter how long the fight, I want to assure you that in the fine tradition of the Congress stalwarts, I am ready to sacrifice everything to protect the foundational values of the country,” she added.

Tags

Related Articles

2000

Two arrested for smuggling fake Rs 2,000 notes to circulate in Poll-Bound Karnataka

Mar 31, 2018, 10:47 pm IST

Delete WeChat, Truecaller, Weibo, UC Browser and UC News from smartphones; says Indian Army.

Nov 29, 2017, 12:44 pm IST

Gujarat Polls : Nationalism is the biggest factor for BJP, says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Nov 14, 2017, 11:27 pm IST
Anushka Sharma Stunning Pictures

Anushka’s Stunning Look Shocks All

Apr 24, 2018, 03:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close