Sonia Gandhi Says She is Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Protect Values of the Nation

After the embarrassing defeat at the Loksabha elections, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to the voters of Rae Bareli thanking them for their support to her in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress veteran claims her life is like an open book and thanks to friends from Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her. She also added that she was ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country.