Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty touches record high

May 27, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today touched record high marks.

The BSE Sensex settled at 39,683.29 rising around 248.57 points or 0.63 %. During the trading hours, the Sensex has rallied up to 400 points upward. The NSE Nifty rose 80.65 points or 0.68% and ended trading at 11,924.75.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Vedanta, HUL, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL, TCS and ITC.

On the other hand IndusInd Bank, RIL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Infosys were the top losers in the market.

