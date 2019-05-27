Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

The BJP workers are killed for their ideology in Bengal” says PM Modi during his “thank you” visit

May 27, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

During the “Thank you” visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP workers were killed in Wees Bengal for their ideology.

The PM has made the statement when he was addressing the party workers in his constituency.

The BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary elections was also powered by its excellent showing in West Bengal. From two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its tally went up to 18 out of 42 in 2019 elections. In the process, the BJP also increased its vote share to 40.25 % in 2019.

“UP is giving new direction to politics… 2014, 2017 and 2019 hattrick is not small. Even after this, if the eyes of political pundit do not open, their ears do not hear the sound, then they are living in 20th century. ?Political pundits have to agree that there is chemistry beyond poll arithmetic,” the PM said.

Tags

Related Articles

UK parties suspend election campaign after terror attack

Jun 4, 2017, 02:15 pm IST

General Election 2019: Election date announced

Mar 10, 2019, 05:54 pm IST

Behind the assurance of govt security for Amarnath Yatris: “biggest-ever” security blanket for the pilgrims

Jun 27, 2018, 04:36 pm IST

Swine Flu: Death reaches 100 in Rajasthan, 100 more diagnosed with symptoms

Feb 9, 2019, 08:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close