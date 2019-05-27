The BJP workers are killed for their ideology in Bengal” says PM Modi during his “thank you” visit

During the “Thank you” visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP workers were killed in Wees Bengal for their ideology.

The PM has made the statement when he was addressing the party workers in his constituency.

The BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary elections was also powered by its excellent showing in West Bengal. From two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its tally went up to 18 out of 42 in 2019 elections. In the process, the BJP also increased its vote share to 40.25 % in 2019.

“UP is giving new direction to politics… 2014, 2017 and 2019 hattrick is not small. Even after this, if the eyes of political pundit do not open, their ears do not hear the sound, then they are living in 20th century. ?Political pundits have to agree that there is chemistry beyond poll arithmetic,” the PM said.