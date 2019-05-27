“These reports regarding Arun Jaitley is “false and baseless” says Central Government; Details Inside

The Government on Sunday has dismissed the health reports about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ” as False and Baseless” they, in turn, asked the media to stop mongering rumour. “Reports in a section of the media regarding Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering,” Sitanshu Kar, Principal Spokesperson of the government, said in a tweet.

The Rajyasabha mambo Swapan Dasgupta, who met Jaitley in the afternoon asserted that he is recovering from heavy medication and needs a little rest for his strength.

Questions about health understandable. He is recovering from a bout of heavy medication. But he is still in terrific form and his wit is firmly intact. Needs a little rest to get back his strength. All our good wishes,” Dasgupta said in a tweet.

Jaitley was recently admitted to the All Indian Medical Sciences but was later discharged.