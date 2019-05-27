Latest NewsGulf

UAE govt job opportunities with salary up to Dh40,000

May 27, 2019, 12:11 am IST
Duabi Smart Office has launched a job portal for expats looking to found jobs in UAE. Dubai Smart Office has launched this portal in partnership with LinkedIn and Oracle.

The job portal dubaicareers.ae is launched to assist government entities to attract the right talent in order to achieve the city’s vision of becoming the ‘best city in the world’ by 2071.

It also displays special features on their website that will help job seekers to apply for job openings in relevance to their qualifications and skills.

www.dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh40,000.

For Job, details check- www.dubaicareers.ae

