13 die after consuming spurious liquor

In Uttar Pradesh, at least 13 people died and around 40 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor. The tragic incident occurred in Barabanki district.

Locals from Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed the liquor purchased from a shop in Ramnagar area — around 60 km northeast of state capital, Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a high-level committee, comprising the Ayodhya inspector general and the excise commissioner, to probe into the incident and submit a report within 48 hoursThe government has suspended of 10 excises and two police officers.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the deceased.