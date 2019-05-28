Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

40-year-old lecturer of ITI college hacked to death

May 28, 2019, 03:23 pm IST
A 40-year-old Lecturer of ITI college was hacked to death in Kotikatte of the Mundooru village in Beltangady in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the Vikram Jain have been attacked by a group of people. The attackers have blocked the way of the deceased when he was returning to his house on Tuesday. The attackers have stabbed him with a knife and slashed his neck with a machete.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said passer-by noticed the body and informed the police at 7 a.m. The attackers have left the knife on the body. The police have also recovered the machete from the place of incident. The car that Mr. Jain was driving, which was at the spot, has also been recovered.

