8 Dead, several others in hospital after consuming spurious liquor

As many as eight people have reportedly died after consuming spurious liquor in the Ramnagar town of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said.

Lekhpal Sadar Badel, a village-level leader told news agencgy ANI that eight people have died after consumption of spurious liquor in Ramnagar. Badel also said that three people have been admitted to a local hospital due to the issue, out of which one has already died.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a senior government official said.

The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it. A district administration official, 5 police personnel and 3 head constable have been suspended with immediate effect, Jai Pratap Singh, UP Excise Minister said.