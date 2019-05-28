FIDE to restore rating of banned Indian chess players

The international Chess body, FIDE has decided to restore the Elo ratings of dozens of Indian players, whose ratings were banned by the All-India Chess Federation (AICF). This ban was imposed by AICF nearly a decade ago.

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said all those players whose name were expunged from the records, at the behest of the AICF, will be back with immediate effect.

Nearly a decade ago, FIDE, at the behest of the All India Chess Federation, removed the Elo ratings of dozens of players and expunged their names from the records. Today we are delighted to welcome back all those players with immediate effect. @advorkovichhttps://t.co/9cgsTYPXxb pic.twitter.com/sxSWCBiTow — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) May 27, 2019

The country’s national chess body had banned several players for taking part in tournaments conducted by rival chess association and in un-recognised events. The banned players had challenged the AICF move with the Competition Commission of India, which imposed a fine on the chess body for violating provision of the Competition Act, 2002.