Former CPM MP praises Narendra Modi

Former CPM Mp from Kannur, A.P.Abdullakutty has stirred controversy by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader who was earlier a CPM Mp has praised the big election victory of Modi on his social media page.

He in his Facebook post analyses how did Modi got this whopping victory. He says that the big victory gained by Modi is astonishing for not only the opposition parties but also for the BJP cadres. And he urges all politicians to set up their emotions aside and make an impartial analysis of this.

Abdullakutty, the former state leader of SFI, the student’s wing of CPM was a two time MP from Kannur. He was ousted from CPM after he praised Modi’s developmental agenda in Gujarat in 2008. Later he joined Congress and become MLA from Kannur assembly seat for two times.

Read his Facebook Post: