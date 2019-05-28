I am completely single, in love with my work : Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy is currently going through a golden phase in her career. Mouni has climbed the ladder of success through sheer hard work. Signing films back-to-back has made the actress very busy and due to which she has been hardly able to focus on her personal life. The beautiful actress, who was earlier reportedly dating a co-star, Mohit Raina, said that she is single. Yes you read it right.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mouni clarified about her relationship status. She said, “I am completely, absolutely single and the way they say it, in love with my work now. There is no time for anything else. And I am completely enjoying the phase… once there is someone in my life, everyone will get to know about it.”

On being asked about dating her former co-star Mohit Raina, Mouni choose to skip the question.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress said that apart from Brahmastra, Made in China and Bole Chudiyaan, she has got two more offers. She further added that however they are still at the discussion stage.

On being asked about getting an offers from South, Mouni said, “Yes, there are, but at the moment I need to finish the work that I have in hand. I might take up films down South later, but now I do not have time to think much about it.”